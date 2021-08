Published: 7:17 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 7:20 AM August 12, 2021

Severe delays are expected on the Orwell Bridge this morning - Credit: Archant

Delays are expected on the A14 westbound near the Orwell Bridge after a crash.

Queues are building between junction 57 at Ransomes Europark and junction 56 at Wherstead.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they were not sure at this stage how many vehicles were involved.

It is believed that recovery is underway.