Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Orwell Bridge could be affected after snow and high winds forecast

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:04 PM November 25, 2021
Updated: 12:10 PM November 25, 2021
The Orwell Bridge is now open after being shut for 19 hours Picture: GREGG BROWN

National Highways has warned of possible disruption over the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich this weekend - Credit: Gregg Brown

Drivers have been warned traffic on the Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich could be affected by possible snow and high winds as Storm Arwen hits the UK this weekend.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Suffolk on Saturday with gusts in excess of 40mph possible in the county.

Forecasters have also said there is a small chance of snow by the weekend, with National Highways urging motorists to "drive appropriately" over the Orwell Bridge in poor conditions.

In strong winds, the speed limit on the A14 over the bridge is often reduced to 40mph — but in the past it has closed entirely.

The Met Office has confirmed Storm Arwen is set to arrive on British shores on Friday, with an amber weather warning issued for Scotland and northern England.

