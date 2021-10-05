News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Speed limit in force on Orwell Bridge amid high winds and rain

Published: 7:14 AM October 5, 2021   
A 40mph speed limit is in place on the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There is a 40mph speed limit in place on the Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich amid strong winds and heavy rain.

Highways England had warned on Monday of a potential limit being introduced on Tuesday morning as weather forecasters predicted poor conditions.

The speed limit was due to be in place between 3am and 7am, but there has been no change as heavy rain continues to fall.

A 40mph restriction was also enforced on Saturday after a yellow weather warning for rain was issued for Suffolk.

Previously, the Orwell Bridge has had to close to all traffic to protect high-sided vehicles from gusts as they travel over the bridge.

