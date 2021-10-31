News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Orwell Bridge speed limit reduced due to high winds

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:48 AM October 31, 2021
A 40mph speed limit is being rolled out on the A14 Orwell Bridge

A speed limit is in place on the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich - Credit: citizenside.com/MICK WEBB

The speed limit on the Orwell Bridge to the south of Ipswich has been reduced due to high wind speeds.

National Highways has confirmed the limit has dropped to 40mph on the A14 bridge this morning, with motorists being urged to take care when driving.

There are currently no suggestions when the speed limit will be returned to normal as strong winds are forecast throughout the rest of the day.

Previously, the Orwell Bridge would have had to close to all traffic to protect high-sided vehicles from gusts as they travel over the bridge.

