Orwell Bridge speed limit reduced due to high winds

A speed limit is in place on the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich - Credit: citizenside.com/MICK WEBB

The speed limit on the Orwell Bridge to the south of Ipswich has been reduced due to high wind speeds.

National Highways has confirmed the limit has dropped to 40mph on the A14 bridge this morning, with motorists being urged to take care when driving.

#A14 #OrwellBridge we have reduced speeds across the bridge to 40 mph due to high winds speeds - please take care when crossing the bridge #Ipswich #Suffolk — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) October 31, 2021

There are currently no suggestions when the speed limit will be returned to normal as strong winds are forecast throughout the rest of the day.

Previously, the Orwell Bridge would have had to close to all traffic to protect high-sided vehicles from gusts as they travel over the bridge.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.