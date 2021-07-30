Speeds to be reduced on Orwell Bridge because of strong winds
Published: 10:39 AM July 30, 2021
- Credit: Gregg Brown
Highways England is set to reduce the speeds on the Orwell Bridge from noon due to forecasted high winds.
Motorists will have to reduce their speed to 40mph while crossing the bridge along the A14.
It will be the fourth time that the bridge has seen its speeds reduced this year.
This measure replaces the bridge having to close because of the wind strength.
"Please adhere to the speed limits of 40mph on the bridge from midday," read a tweet from Highways.
"We'll keep you posted."
