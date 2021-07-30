Published: 10:39 AM July 30, 2021

Speeds are set to be reduced on the Orwell Bridge from lunchtime - Credit: Gregg Brown

Highways England is set to reduce the speeds on the Orwell Bridge from noon due to forecasted high winds.

Motorists will have to reduce their speed to 40mph while crossing the bridge along the A14.

It will be the fourth time that the bridge has seen its speeds reduced this year.

This measure replaces the bridge having to close because of the wind strength.

"Please adhere to the speed limits of 40mph on the bridge from midday," read a tweet from Highways.

"We'll keep you posted."