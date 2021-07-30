News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Speeds to be reduced on Orwell Bridge because of strong winds

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:39 AM July 30, 2021   
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Speeds are set to be reduced on the Orwell Bridge from lunchtime - Credit: Gregg Brown

Highways England is set to reduce the speeds on the Orwell Bridge from noon due to forecasted high winds. 

Motorists will have to reduce their speed to 40mph while crossing the bridge along the A14. 

It will be the fourth time that the bridge has seen its speeds reduced this year. 

This measure replaces the bridge having to close because of the wind strength. 

"Please adhere to the speed limits of 40mph on the bridge from midday," read a tweet from Highways. 

You may also want to watch:

"We'll keep you posted."

Most Read

  1. 1 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
  2. 2 Cardinal Park taped off as man suffers stab wounds
  3. 3 'Gutted' Ipswich burger van man loses everything in fire devastation
  1. 4 Heavy police presence spotted in Ipswich as man arrested
  2. 5 Hunt for Victoria Hall's killer takes another twist
  3. 6 New Starbucks drive thru set to open in Ipswich
  4. 7 Mum opens eco-friendly refill store thanks to savings and public donations
  5. 8 Man charged with assault after police officer punched in the face
  6. 9 Stuck Suez Canal ship delayed to Felixstowe after arriving in Rotterdam
  7. 10 CCTV image released after electric scooter stolen from Ipswich
Suffolk Live
A14
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has been arrested in connection of murdering Victoria Hall back in 1999 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Banham, of Chesterton Close, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE

Ipswich father caught with indecent images of children avoids jail

Jane Hunt

person
File photo dated 14/10/14 of sold and for sale signs. House sales jumped to record levels in June as

Suffolk postcode sees house prices rise by £100,000 in a year

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's in Warren Heath

Suffolk Live

Woman in 80s remains in hospital after serious collision in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus