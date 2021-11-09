Road closed due to spillage on A14 slip road

National Highways East reported tonight [Tuesday November 8] that the A14 westbound slip road at the Copdock Interchange has been closed due to a spillage on the carriageway. - Credit: Archant

An A14 slip road has been closed due to a spillage on the carriageway.

National Highways East reported tonight [Tuesday November 8] that the A14 westbound exit slip road at the Copdock Interchange has been closed.

The spillage on the carriageway was caused during an accident involving a lorry.

Norfolk Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team and Suffolk Police are currently at the scene.

Maintenance crews are on their way to the area to assist.

The #A14 westbound exit slip road at #J55 (#A12) is currently CLOSED due to a spillage in the carriageway. @NSRAPT @SuffolkPolice are currently at scene, Maintenance Crews are on their way to the area to assist. pic.twitter.com/cakHoCqz7g — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) November 9, 2021

On the AA’s life traffic map it also reports: “Exit ramp closed and slow traffic due to accident involving a lorry on the A14 westbound at J55 A12, Copdock Interchange.

“Traffic can't leave the A14 here.”

