Road closed due to spillage on A14 slip road
An A14 slip road has been closed due to a spillage on the carriageway.
National Highways East reported tonight [Tuesday November 8] that the A14 westbound exit slip road at the Copdock Interchange has been closed.
The spillage on the carriageway was caused during an accident involving a lorry.
Norfolk Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team and Suffolk Police are currently at the scene.
Maintenance crews are on their way to the area to assist.
On the AA’s life traffic map it also reports: “Exit ramp closed and slow traffic due to accident involving a lorry on the A14 westbound at J55 A12, Copdock Interchange.
“Traffic can't leave the A14 here.”
