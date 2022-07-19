A14 Sproughton diversion will be a 'nightmare' say residents

Simon Elmer said the overnight traffic makes it impossible to sleep - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Residents in Sproughton are frustrated that traffic from the A14 will be diverted through their village later this month.

National Highways informed residents in a letter that the stretch of road between junctions 52 and 55 will be closed from Monday, July 25 until Thursday, July 28, and again in September, for “essential resurfacing work”.

Traffic will be diverted through Sproughton.

Displeased residents have questioned why a contraflow system will not be used.

A highways spokesperson explained that this would have taken an estimated 10-15 shifts for workers to implement, and would have required multiple full carriageway closures.

The route the diversion will take shown in blue. - Credit: Google Maps

However, many feel that the situation is “not fair” to Sproughton residents. Among them is Simon Elmer, who described the situation as “unacceptable.”

“At night, bearing in mind the A14 is the main route to and from one of Europe’s largest ports, traffic is an absolute nightmare,” he said.

“The street is not made for those type of vehicles, and some of the houses are no more than 18 inches from the road. So, there are huge lorries passing people’s living rooms and bedrooms late at night.”

He said this was especially inconvenient during the heat of summer.

“People can’t open their windows to go to sleep. It’s completely unacceptable.

“I find it hugely frustrating, especially since we were assured that no further works other than emergency works would be carried out until 2024.”

County Councillor for Belstead Brook Christopher Hudson agreed.

He said: “This situation needs resolving, because it is not sustainable, and it is just not fair to residents.”

Meanwhile, Chair of Sproughton Parish Council Helen Davies said: “Every time roadworks happen on the A14 and they divert through Sproughton, it’s very disruptive for people on the high street.

“Their windows rattle, and there is a drain that has been repaired several times because of the heavy goods vehicles.”

She added that many were also concerned at these vehicles turning onto Lower Street over the bridge, which had a weight limit of 7.5 tonnes.

Parish Council Chair Helen Davies said some were concerned at heavy goods vehicles turning onto Lower Street via the bridge over the River Gipping, which has a 7.5 tonne weight limit. - Credit: Google Maps

Ajith Nair, National Highways Service Delivery Manager, said: "We appreciate that living near roadworks is not easy, and we are grateful for people's patience while we delivery these vital improvements to the A14 between J52-55.

“Throughout the process we have worked alongside the local authorities to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum while the resurfacing work takes place.

"We will continue to monitor the B1113 diversion route and always welcome feedback from local people which will help us improve how we work in the future."