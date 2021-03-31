News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

Man being treated for serious injuries at scene of Ipswich incident

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:00 AM March 31, 2021    Updated: 8:47 AM March 31, 2021
Spring Road Ipswich

Spring Road in Ipswich is closed because of a police incident - Credit: Google Maps

A man is being treated for serious injuries this morning following an incident in Spring Road in Ipswich. 

Spring Road is currently closed at St Johns Road, Alexandra Road and Warwick Road while emergency services attend the scene. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A man is currently being treated for serious injuries.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

Ipswich Reds said on Twitter that its bus services were being diverted through Woodbridge Road. 


Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The latest coronavirus infection survey has shown large drops around the county

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Fore Street in Ipswich

Teenager attacked by dog in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by the Suez Canal Authority showing the view from a boat alongside the

Suez Canal ship Ever Given was due in Felixstowe

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Railway pub is shutting its doors Picture: GREGG BROWN

'Iconic' Ipswich music venue latest pub up for sale

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus