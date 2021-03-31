Breaking

Published: 8:00 AM March 31, 2021 Updated: 8:47 AM March 31, 2021

Spring Road in Ipswich is closed because of a police incident - Credit: Google Maps

A man is being treated for serious injuries this morning following an incident in Spring Road in Ipswich.

Spring Road is currently closed at St Johns Road, Alexandra Road and Warwick Road while emergency services attend the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A man is currently being treated for serious injuries.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

Ipswich Reds said on Twitter that its bus services were being diverted through Woodbridge Road.



