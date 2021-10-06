News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Buses delayed as Ipswich road remains flooded

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:58 AM October 6, 2021   
The lorry has been recovered but the road is still flooded

Sproughton Road in Ipswich remains flooded, affecting bus services - Credit: Paul Geater

School buses in Ipswich were delayed this morning as a busy road remains flooded after heavy rainfall overnight.

Sproughton Road, which leads to the A14, is still flooded under the railway bridge, Ipswich Reds said on Twitter.

The road was closed on Tuesday after heavy rainfall, and an articulated lorry got stuck under the bridge in the afternoon.

Suffolk fire crews also had to rescue a motorist from his car on Tuesday.

Several roads in Ipswich have been affected by flooding this week — with standing water in Wherstead Road causing gridlock in the town during rush hour.


