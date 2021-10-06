Buses delayed as Ipswich road remains flooded

Published: 9:58 AM October 6, 2021

School buses in Ipswich were delayed this morning as a busy road remains flooded after heavy rainfall overnight.

Sproughton Road, which leads to the A14, is still flooded under the railway bridge, Ipswich Reds said on Twitter.

The road was closed on Tuesday after heavy rainfall, and an articulated lorry got stuck under the bridge in the afternoon.

🚧SERVICE UPDATE - 989/987🚧



school services 989 and 987 will be running at least 20 minutes late this morning as the bridge at Sproughton has been closed.



We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you — Ipswich Reds (@FirstIpswich) October 6, 2021

Suffolk fire crews also had to rescue a motorist from his car on Tuesday.

Several roads in Ipswich have been affected by flooding this week — with standing water in Wherstead Road causing gridlock in the town during rush hour.



