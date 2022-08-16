News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Roadworks at key Ipswich town centre junction set to end this week

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:34 PM August 16, 2022
The roadworks in St Margaret's Street will be completed by the end of the week

The roadworks in St Margaret's Street will be completed by the end of the week

Roadworks at a key junction through Ipswich town centre are expected to end this week.

UK Power Networks has been carrying out utility repair and maintenance works in St Margaret's Street in Ipswich town centre since last Thursday.

The closure has been in place at the junction with Soane Street south of Christchurch Park, with temporary traffic lights put in place.

The works are blocking a road through Ipswich town centre

The works are blocking a road through Ipswich town centre

The road has been closed with a diversion route in place taking drivers along Crown Street, Civic Drive, Franciscan Way, Star Lane and Bond Street.

According to one.network, which tracks closures on the UK's road networks, the road will reopen on Thursday evening.

