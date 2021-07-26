video

Published: 10:01 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 10:58 AM July 26, 2021

Police are at the scene in St Matthew's Street, where a car has gone into Star Express - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Police are currently at the scene of a collision on a town centre road in Ipswich this morning.

A car has gone into Star Express in St Matthew's Street - Credit: Kirsty Leonard

St Matthew's Street is currently closed, close to the former QD store.

Pictures show that a car has gone into the Star Express cafe on the road causing significant damage.

Emergency services are on the scene at St Matthew's Street in Ipswich this morning - Credit: Kirsty Leonard

Suffolk police tweeted asking motorists to avoid the area while it deals with the collision. Suffolk Highways have also been called to the scene.







