Car crashes into cafe closing Ipswich road

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:01 AM July 26, 2021    Updated: 10:58 AM July 26, 2021
Police are at the scene in St Matthew's Street, where a car has gone into Star Express

Police are at the scene in St Matthew's Street, where a car has gone into Star Express - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Police are currently at the scene of a collision on a town centre road in Ipswich this morning. 

A car has gone into Star Express in St Matthew's Street

A car has gone into Star Express in St Matthew's Street - Credit: Kirsty Leonard

St Matthew's Street is currently closed, close to the former QD store. 

Pictures show that a car has gone into the Star Express cafe on the road causing significant damage. 

Emergency services are on the scene at St Matthew's Street in Ipswich this morning

Emergency services are on the scene at St Matthew's Street in Ipswich this morning - Credit: Kirsty Leonard

Suffolk police tweeted asking motorists to avoid the area while it deals with the collision. Suffolk Highways have also been called to the scene.



Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

