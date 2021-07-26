video
Car crashes into cafe closing Ipswich road
Published: 10:01 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 10:58 AM July 26, 2021
Police are currently at the scene of a collision on a town centre road in Ipswich this morning.
St Matthew's Street is currently closed, close to the former QD store.
Pictures show that a car has gone into the Star Express cafe on the road causing significant damage.
Suffolk police tweeted asking motorists to avoid the area while it deals with the collision. Suffolk Highways have also been called to the scene.
