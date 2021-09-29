News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Reports stalled truck causing delays on Orwell Bridge

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:45 AM September 29, 2021   
One lane has reportedly been closed on the A14 following a stalled truck

One lane has reportedly been closed on the A14 following a stalled truck - Credit: Google Maps

Delays are being reported on the Orwell Bridge after a truck has stalled. 

According to the AA traffic map, the vehicle is currently causing delays on the westbound carriageway 

One lane is blocked because of the obstruction, which was first reported just after 8.20am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live
A14 Suffolk News
Orwell Bridge News

