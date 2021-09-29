Reports stalled truck causing delays on Orwell Bridge
Published: 9:45 AM September 29, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Delays are being reported on the Orwell Bridge after a truck has stalled.
According to the AA traffic map, the vehicle is currently causing delays on the westbound carriageway
One lane is blocked because of the obstruction, which was first reported just after 8.20am.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
