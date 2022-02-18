News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Heavy traffic in Ipswich as bridge closure diverts drivers through town

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:45 AM February 18, 2022
Traffic is building in Ipswich, including in Wherstead Road, due to the Orwell Bridge closure

Traffic is building in Ipswich as the closure of the Orwell Bridge has seen drivers diverted through the town centre.

According to the AA traffic map, lengthy queues have formed along key routes such as Wherstead Road, Key Street and Felixstowe Road.

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich is expected to be closed for most of the day

The Orwell Bridge closed at 4am this morning due to Storm Eunice, which is set to bring winds of up to 90mph throughout the day.

Queues were forming in Ipswich in rush hour

A red weather warning is in place in Ipswich and the surrounding area, with more than 100 schools in Suffolk closed.

