Heavy traffic in Ipswich as bridge closure diverts drivers through town

Traffic is building in Ipswich as the closure of the Orwell Bridge has seen drivers diverted through the town centre.

According to the AA traffic map, lengthy queues have formed along key routes such as Wherstead Road, Key Street and Felixstowe Road.

The Orwell Bridge closed at 4am this morning due to Storm Eunice, which is set to bring winds of up to 90mph throughout the day.

A red weather warning is in place in Ipswich and the surrounding area, with more than 100 schools in Suffolk closed.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

