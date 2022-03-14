Police to escort 50-tonne yacht to Ipswich Waterfront today

Drivers are being warned of delays while police escort a 50-tonne yacht from Norfolk to Ipswich Waterfront (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on Suffolk's roads while police escort a 50-tonne yacht to Ipswich Waterfront.

The 5.35m wide, 21.5m long and 5.3m tall boat is being driven to the marina from Hoveton in the Norfolk Broads at 10am today, Monday, March 14.

It will enter Suffolk via the A11 at Red Lodge before joining the A14 southbound.

The yacht will then turn off at the Copdock Interchange before making its way through the town.

The full route of the yacht is as follows: Tunstead Road, to Horning Road West, to A1151, to A149, to B1152, to A1064, to A47, to A11, to A14, to A142, to A14, onto the B1308 Slip, to Copdock exchange, to A14, to A137, before following local roads to the site.

