Police escort 25-metre long yacht through Suffolk

An abnormal load is being escorted through Suffolk today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Drivers are being warned of delays as Suffolk police escort an abnormal load across Suffolk.

Officers are guiding the 25-metre long yacht from Northants to Ipswich Haven Marina today, Thursday, April 14.

The abnormal load was pictured in Needham Market earlier today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The 5.2metre wide and 59,000kg boat is being escorted throughout Suffolk and was pictured in High Street in Needham Market earlier today.

The route of the abnormal load through Suffolk is as follows: A14 - A1303 Cambs Border - A1304 - via Newmarket - B1506 Rejoin A14 - A1308 - B1113 Needham Market - Lorraine Way - Bramford Way - Sproughton - A1071 - A1214 - A137 - West End Road - Bridge Street - Local Roads to Site.

Delays can be expected along these routes.

