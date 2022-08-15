News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police 'concerned' for missing 17-year-old girl

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:30 PM August 15, 2022
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Jade Marven

Officers are "concerned" for the welfare of a 17-year-old girl who is missing from a village near Ipswich. 

Jade Marven was last seen at home by her family at 6am today (August 15) and later seen at 10.15am on Whatfield Road, heading towards Elmsett.

She has been described by Suffolk police as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and shoulder-length brown hair, possibly worn in a bun.

It is believed that Jade might be wearing a T-shirt with a wolf print on the front and is believed to be carrying a rucksack.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for Jade and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she might be to contact Suffolk Police on 101."

