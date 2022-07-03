News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Revealed: The most connected neighbourhoods in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:30 PM July 3, 2022
Here are the most connected neighbourhoods in Suffolk - Credit: Paul Geater

Latest government figures have revealed the most connected communities in Suffolk – with two towns having particularly strong transport links.

The Department for Transport statistics reflect how long it takes for people to reach key services such as schools, GPs, hospitals and food stores across a range of different transport methods.

The data was collected in 2019 and takes into account more than 32,000 neighbourhoods in the country. 

Here are five of the most connected neighbourhoods in Suffolk...

Tollgate, Bury St Edmunds

Tollgate in Bury St Edmunds is perhaps the most connected neighbourhood in Suffolk, with key services never too far away.

People living in the area need only cycle nine minutes or spend an average of ten minutes on public transport to reach their desired destination.

Alexandra, Ipswich

In Ipswich, the Alexandra area is the best connected neighbourhood in the town, with a majority of the homes falling in and around the town centre.

When it comes to public transport and walking, it has the quickest travel time of any neighbourhood in Suffolk.

Abbeygate, Bury St Edmunds

Thanks to its prime location in Bury St Edmunds, Abbeygate's transport links are very well established.

Those who live in this part of town can walk to key services in just ten minutes and car journeys take about eight minutes on average.

St John's, Ipswich

Another favourable spot in Ipswich is the St John's ward.

Most key services are accessible within 12 minutes, regardless of whether you're walking, cycling or travelling by car.

Minden, Bury St Edmunds

With three of the most connected neighbourhoods in Suffolk, Bury St Edmunds is proving to be the place in Suffolk where key services are the most accessible.

People who live in the Minden area of the town can walk to where they need to go in roughly 11 minutes and can reduce travel time down to under ten minutes when they opt for cycling or taking the car.

Suffolk

