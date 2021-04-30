Two-car crash blocks lane near Ipswich

Published: 2:11 PM April 30, 2021 Updated: 2:43 PM April 30, 2021

Tuddenham Lane has been closed in Witnesham near Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and police attended Tuddenham Lane near Clopton Road at around midday today.

No one has been injured but the East of England Ambulance Trust was called as a precaution.

Fire crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street and Suffolk police all assisted in making the area safe.