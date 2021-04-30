News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Two-car crash blocks lane near Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:11 PM April 30, 2021    Updated: 2:43 PM April 30, 2021
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tuddenham Lane has been closed in Witnesham near Ipswich.

A two-car crash has closed a lane in Witnesham near Ipswich. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and police attended Tuddenham Lane near Clopton Road at around midday today.

No one has been injured but the East of England Ambulance Trust was called as a precaution.

Fire crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street and Suffolk police all assisted in making the area safe.

