Two-car crash blocks lane near Ipswich
Published: 2:11 PM April 30, 2021 Updated: 2:43 PM April 30, 2021
A two-car crash has closed a lane in Witnesham near Ipswich.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and police attended Tuddenham Lane near Clopton Road at around midday today.
No one has been injured but the East of England Ambulance Trust was called as a precaution.
Fire crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street and Suffolk police all assisted in making the area safe.
