Police escort huge boat to Ipswich Waterfornt

Police escorted the boat through Ipswich on Tuesday afternoon - Credit: Archant

Traffic near Ipswich town centre was temporarily halted after police escorted a huge boat to the Waterfront.

Police cars and motorcycles accompanied the boat along Grafton Way, near Cardinal Park, to Ipswich Haven Marina shortly before 2pm today.

The boat was transported by lorry to Ipswich Haven Marina - Credit: Archant

Motorists using the roundabout near Stoke Bridge were blocked for several moments as a lorry safely transported the boat to the dock.

Suffolk police classes abnormal loads as being more than 2.9m wide, more than 18.65m long and weighing in excess of 44 tonnes.

