News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Police escort huge boat to Ipswich Waterfornt

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:42 PM November 30, 2021
Police escorted the boat through Ipswich on Tuesday afternoon

Police escorted the boat through Ipswich on Tuesday afternoon - Credit: Archant

Traffic near Ipswich town centre was temporarily halted after police escorted a huge boat to the Waterfront.

Police cars and motorcycles accompanied the boat along Grafton Way, near Cardinal Park, to Ipswich Haven Marina shortly before 2pm today.

The boat was transported by lorry to Ipswich Haven Marina

The boat was transported by lorry to Ipswich Haven Marina - Credit: Archant

Motorists using the roundabout near Stoke Bridge were blocked for several moments as a lorry safely transported the boat to the dock.

Suffolk police classes abnormal loads as being more than 2.9m wide, more than 18.65m long and weighing in excess of 44 tonnes.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Katrina Bloomfield

Suffolk Constabulary

Three youngsters try to kick down Ipswich family's door

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
mum and three children

Coronavirus

Dedicated daughter steps up after tragic death of 'amazing' mum Heidi

Natalie Sadler

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Video

Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Snow fell in Bury St Edmunds overnight

Suffolk Weather

Snow falls in Suffolk overnight as cold snap set to continue

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon