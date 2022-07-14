Rail replacement buses from Ipswich on weekends as work planned for months

Rail services from Ipswich are set for replacement buses on weekends in the coming months.

Network Rail has revealed track and signalling upgrades are planned at weekends throughout August and September.

The work is to improve reliability and drive down delays, Network Rail said.

Work will start on the line between Ipswich and Ely on Sunday, August 7 and will take place every weekend until Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11.

During this time, plain line track work will take place at the Elmswell level crossing.

People travelling to Newmarket Races on Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 27 from Ipswich and other stations on the Ipswich-Cambridge line,will need to catch a bus to Cambridge.

They will then need to catch a shuttle train between Cambridge and Newmarket. Buses will not call at Newmarket.

Race-goers are advised that the bus and shuttle train service will only operate between 7.30am and 7.50pm on Saturday, August 13 and between 7.55am and 10.20pm on Saturday, August 27 and is likely to be very busy.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “These works are important to keep services running safely and reliably on these lines.

"We will also carry out work as part of the Cambridge resignalling project, which is crucial to provide a signalling system fit for a modern railway in the Cambridge area and to improve the reliability and performance of the railway for future passengers in the decades to come.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We’re very sorry for the inconvenience these works cause our customers, but we will make sure you can complete your journeys, even if part of it is by bus.

"These works will improve reliability on this line, and in combination with our new trains is transforming the railway in our region.”

Rail replacement services will run on the following dates and passengers are advised to check before they travel:

Sunday, August 7 - Stowmarket and Ely/Cambridge

Saturday 13 and Sunday, August 14 - Stowmarket and Ely/Cambridge

Saturday, August 13 for Newmarket Races - Bus Ipswich to Cambridge and train Cambridge to Newmarket

Saturday 20 and Sunday, August 21 - Stowmarket and Ely/Cambridge

Saturday 27, Sunday 28 and Monday, August 29 - Stowmarket and Ely/Cambridge

Saturday, August 27 for Newmarket Races - Bus Ipswich to Cambridge and train Cambridge to Newmarket

Saturday 3 and Sunday, September 4 - Stowmarket and Ely/Cambridge

Saturday 10 and Sunday, September 11 - Cambridge to Peterborough and Thetford, Bury St Edmunds to Ely/Cambridge