Suffolk rail services affected after person hit by a train

Rail services in Suffolk have been affected this morning after a person was hit by a train.

Greater Anglia confirmed the 5.40am service from Colchester to Peterborough would end at Whittlesey due to the incident.

05:40 Colchester to Peterborough will be terminated at Whittlesea.



It will no longer call at Peterborough.



This is due to a person hit by a train. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 28, 2022

The line runs through Suffolk, stopping at Ipswich, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

Greater Anglia has not confirmed how long the disruption will last.

All Ipswich to Peterborough services will run between Ipswich and Ely until further notice.