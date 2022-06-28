Suffolk rail services affected after person hit by a train
Published: 7:33 AM June 28, 2022
Updated: 7:38 AM June 28, 2022
Rail services in Suffolk have been affected this morning after a person was hit by a train.
Greater Anglia confirmed the 5.40am service from Colchester to Peterborough would end at Whittlesey due to the incident.
The line runs through Suffolk, stopping at Ipswich, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds.
Greater Anglia has not confirmed how long the disruption will last.
All Ipswich to Peterborough services will run between Ipswich and Ely until further notice.