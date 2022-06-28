News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Suffolk rail services affected after person hit by a train

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:33 AM June 28, 2022
Updated: 7:38 AM June 28, 2022
Ipswich railway station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk railway services have been affected (file photo)

Rail services in Suffolk have been affected this morning after a person was hit by a train.

Greater Anglia confirmed the 5.40am service from Colchester to Peterborough would end at Whittlesey due to the incident.

The line runs through Suffolk, stopping at Ipswich, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

Greater Anglia has not confirmed how long the disruption will last.

All Ipswich to Peterborough services will run between Ipswich and Ely until further notice.

Suffolk Live News
Greater Anglia
Suffolk

