Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into parked vehicle

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:32 AM May 20, 2022
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Felixstowe

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

The driver of a car which crashed into a parked vehicle, blocking a road in Felixstowe, has been taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the crash in High Road West, near the junction with Exeter Road, at about 8.15am today, Friday, May 20. 

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Paramedics are currently on scene treating the driver of a car that crashed into a parked vehicle and he will be taken to hospital. 

"The road is currently blocked."

The AA Traffic Map is showing delays in the area. 

Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

