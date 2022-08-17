Road near Ipswich flooded as drivers forced to find alternative routes

A road near Ipswich has become flooded after heavy rain - Credit: Google Maps

A road near Ipswich has become flooded after torrential rainfall.

Emergency services have been called to Manningtree Road in Stutton after flash floods blocked the road.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "One cottage has also been affected as a result of the flooding."

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms has been put in place for the county with spells of heavy rain expected.

The warning covers areas like Ipswich, Felixstowe, Clare, Lavenham, Hadleigh and most of Essex.

Suffolk Highways warned drivers that roads would "likely" to become flooded as the thunderstorms moved across the area.

Drivers are reportedly having to turn round and find alternative routes.

Police officers are also on scene managing traffic.