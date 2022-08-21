7 roadworks Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week

Roadworks to be aware of this week - Credit: Archant

There are plenty of roadworks taking place this week in Suffolk this week.

Here are seven sets of roadworks to be aware of this week.

Waldringfield Road, Martlesham

Waldringfield Road near Martlesham will be closed between Monday, August 22 and Friday, August 26 while essential street works are carried out by Suffolk county Council.

While the road closure is in place a six-mile diversion route will be in place which should take about 12 minutes to complete.

Park Road, Grundisburgh

Park Road in Grundisburgh will be closed until Thursday, August 25 while Suffolk County Council carries out essential roadworks.

A two-mile diversion route will be in place while the roadworks are being carried out.

Grunsiburgh Road

Grundisburgh Road will be closed until Wednesday, August 24, while Anglian Water carries out roadworks.

While the road is closed a 10-mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to add around two minutes to journeys.

Ingram's Well Road, Sudbury

Ingram's Well Road near Belle Vue Park in Sudbury will be closed between 9pm on Wednesday, August 24 and 4am on Thursday, August 25 while essential street works are carried out.

A short three-minute diversion route will be in place while the road is closed.

Pond Hall Road, Hintlesham

An emergency road closure will be in place in Pond Hall Road on Monday, August 22 while Suffolk County Council carry out emergency street works.

A seven-mile diversion route will be in place while the road is closed and is expected to take about 15 minutes to complete.

Cullum Road, Bury St Edmunds

Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds will be closed until Thursday, August 25 while City Fibre carry out roadworks.

While Cullum Road is closed a four-mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to take about 10 minutes to complete.

Cooper Lane, Nowton

Cooper Lane in Nowton, near Bury St Edmunds will be closed on Sunday, August 28 to allow BT to carry out essential roadworks.

A four-and-a-half-mile diversion route will be in place while the roadworks are taking place.

Fuel protests on the A12

Drivers are also being warned about a potential fuel protest which is planned to take place on the A12 next week.

Protestors are planning to meet on the A12 near the Colchester football stadium at 7.30am on Thursday, August 25.