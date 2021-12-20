7 roadworks in Suffolk for motorists to avoid in Christmas week

Roadworks are taking place in Suffolk across Christmas week - Credit: Archant

Suffolk's roads are set to be busy this week as families get out and about for Christmas - here's seven roadworks that could add time to your journeys.

Whitby Road, Ipswich

This residential street off Woodbridge Road is at a key junction connecting hundreds of homes near Brunswick Road Park.

The Cadent works are expected to last until the end of the week.

School Lane, Martlesham

An emergency road closure has been has been put in place in School Lane after Cadent engineers were dispatched to repair an issue.

The works are set to last until the end of the week and are likely to affect motorists heading for the A12.

Fairfield Road, Framlingham

Fairfield Road is one of the streets leading into Framlingham, but it is set to be sealed off for water works until Wednesday evening.

Motorists can still travel into Framlingham town centre by using the B116 Station Road.

Barton Hill, Bury St Edmunds

A new footpath is being constructed along Barton Hill in Bury St Edmunds, with the road off the A134 set to closed until April.

Motorists have already expressed their frustrations over the delays the works are causing.

A143 Horringer Road, Bury St Edmunds

Works are taking place on one of the busiest roads leading into Bury St Edmunds town centre.

Temporary traffic lights mean the road remains open, however, so drivers can expect to add some time to their journeys.

A142 Fordham Road, Newmarket

Anglian Water has confirmed its plans to start works on Fordham Rad, leading to the centre of Newmarket, from Monday morning.

More temporary traffic lights will be put in place, meaning the road will remain open.

Woodhall Road, Sudbury

Woodhall Road off the A131 through Sudbury is set to remain closed until the end of January for Cadent gas works.

A diversion route through York Road will take motorists onto Queens Road.