7 roadworks in Suffolk for motorists to avoid in Christmas week
- Credit: Archant
Suffolk's roads are set to be busy this week as families get out and about for Christmas - here's seven roadworks that could add time to your journeys.
Whitby Road, Ipswich
This residential street off Woodbridge Road is at a key junction connecting hundreds of homes near Brunswick Road Park.
The Cadent works are expected to last until the end of the week.
School Lane, Martlesham
An emergency road closure has been has been put in place in School Lane after Cadent engineers were dispatched to repair an issue.
The works are set to last until the end of the week and are likely to affect motorists heading for the A12.
Most Read
- 1 Police search for Town fans after homophobic incident on train
- 2 Striking home on private road in Martlesham up for sale for £925,000
- 3 Can you remember Ipswich Sainsbury's stores in the '70s, '80s and '90s?
- 4 Man in 30s dies after single-vehicle crash on A143
- 5 Pub near Ipswich up for sale after planning saga
- 6 Rubbish at Ipswich flats not picked up for eight weeks, claims resident
- 7 New Greggs to open in Felixstowe - but HGV drivers unhappy at cafe loss
- 8 Mapped: The Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood
- 9 Tributes to Ipswich engineer and businessman Ron Gosling
- 10 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals who were locked up this week
Fairfield Road, Framlingham
Fairfield Road is one of the streets leading into Framlingham, but it is set to be sealed off for water works until Wednesday evening.
Motorists can still travel into Framlingham town centre by using the B116 Station Road.
Barton Hill, Bury St Edmunds
A new footpath is being constructed along Barton Hill in Bury St Edmunds, with the road off the A134 set to closed until April.
Motorists have already expressed their frustrations over the delays the works are causing.
A143 Horringer Road, Bury St Edmunds
Works are taking place on one of the busiest roads leading into Bury St Edmunds town centre.
Temporary traffic lights mean the road remains open, however, so drivers can expect to add some time to their journeys.
A142 Fordham Road, Newmarket
Anglian Water has confirmed its plans to start works on Fordham Rad, leading to the centre of Newmarket, from Monday morning.
More temporary traffic lights will be put in place, meaning the road will remain open.
Woodhall Road, Sudbury
Woodhall Road off the A131 through Sudbury is set to remain closed until the end of January for Cadent gas works.
A diversion route through York Road will take motorists onto Queens Road.