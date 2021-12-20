News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

7 roadworks in Suffolk for motorists to avoid in Christmas week

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:46 AM December 20, 2021
Emergency gas works have shut Belstead Road Picture: ARCHANT

Roadworks are taking place in Suffolk across Christmas week - Credit: Archant

Suffolk's roads are set to be busy this week as families get out and about for Christmas - here's seven roadworks that could add time to your journeys.

Whitby Road, Ipswich

This residential street off Woodbridge Road is at a key junction connecting hundreds of homes near Brunswick Road Park.

The Cadent works are expected to last until the end of the week.

School Lane, Martlesham

An emergency road closure has been has been put in place in School Lane after Cadent engineers were dispatched to repair an issue.

The works are set to last until the end of the week and are likely to affect motorists heading for the A12.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police search for Town fans after homophobic incident on train
  2. 2 Striking home on private road in Martlesham up for sale for £925,000
  3. 3 Can you remember Ipswich Sainsbury's stores in the '70s, '80s and '90s?
  1. 4 Man in 30s dies after single-vehicle crash on A143
  2. 5 Pub near Ipswich up for sale after planning saga
  3. 6 Rubbish at Ipswich flats not picked up for eight weeks, claims resident
  4. 7 New Greggs to open in Felixstowe - but HGV drivers unhappy at cafe loss
  5. 8 Mapped: The Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood
  6. 9 Tributes to Ipswich engineer and businessman Ron Gosling
  7. 10 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals who were locked up this week

Fairfield Road, Framlingham

Fairfield Road is one of the streets leading into Framlingham, but it is set to be sealed off for water works until Wednesday evening.

Motorists can still travel into Framlingham town centre by using the B116 Station Road.

Barton Hill, Bury St Edmunds

A new footpath is being constructed along Barton Hill in Bury St Edmunds, with the road off the A134 set to closed until April.

Motorists have already expressed their frustrations over the delays the works are causing.

A143 Horringer Road, Bury St Edmunds

Works are taking place on one of the busiest roads leading into Bury St Edmunds town centre.

Temporary traffic lights mean the road remains open, however, so drivers can expect to add some time to their journeys.

A142 Fordham Road, Newmarket

Anglian Water has confirmed its plans to start works on Fordham Rad, leading to the centre of Newmarket, from Monday morning.

More temporary traffic lights will be put in place, meaning the road will remain open.

Woodhall Road, Sudbury

Woodhall Road off the A131 through Sudbury is set to remain closed until the end of January for Cadent gas works.

A diversion route through York Road will take motorists onto Queens Road.

Christmas
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

East of England Ambulance Service

Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Essex County Council have called for tougher tier two Covid restrictions to combat the rise in infec

Coronavirus

Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Awais and Mac Khan

Planning and Development

Former Brewery Tap to become community restaurant

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Babington-Barber from the Hot Sausage Co is celebrating three decades on the Cornhill in Ipsw

Retail

From Debenhams going to Deliveroo arriving - Hot Sausage man sees every...

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon