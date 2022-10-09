7 sets of roadworks drivers in Suffolk should avoid this week

Roadworks are taking place across Suffolk this week (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Roadworks are taking place across Suffolk this week – here's seven that drivers might wish to avoid on their journeys this week.

West End Road, Ipswich

West End Road will be closed between London Road and Sir Alf Ramsey Way for more than a day later this week.

Between 9pm on Thursday and 5am on Saturday the road will be sealed off to drivers.

Fountains Road, Ipswich

This Chantry estate road connects Stoke Park Drive and Belstead Road but will be closed to motorists throughout this week.

The closure is expected to be in place until the end of the month.

A14, Orwell Bridge

A lane closure over the Orwell Bridge could slow down traffic on the A14 outside Ipswich later this week.

The closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am over weeknights.

A14, near Stowmarket

Another set of roadworks will be taking place on the A14 throughout this week, this time at Creeting St Mary near Stowmarket.

Between 8pm on Monday and 6am the following day, the A14 will be closed between junctions 50 and 52 for repair works.

A14, near Bury St Edmunds

More repairs will be taking place on the A14 in the west of the county over nights this week.

It will be closed from junctions 38 to 42 between 8pm and 6am over Monday and Tuesday nights.

B1106, Bury St Edmunds

The B1106 north of Bury St Edmunds will be closed off from next Sunday for a week.

The diversion route will take drivers onto the A1101.

B1066, Brockley

The B1066 Bury Road south of Bury St Edmunds has been closed since September.

It is expected to be in place until October 21.