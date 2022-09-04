7 roadworks drivers in Suffolk should avoid this week

Roadworks are taking place across Suffolk this week (file photo) - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

More roadworks are being carried out across Suffolk this week – here's seven for drivers to avoid.

Woodbridge Road East, Ipswich

This key road outside Ipswich Hospital is used by drivers travelling from Kesgrave and the A12 into the town centre.

But repairs to a sinkhole have been delayed, meaning the road will remain shut until at least Friday.

High Street, Sproughton

The main road through Sproughton is set to be closed until Friday evening due to Cadent gas works.

The diversion route takes drivers around the works via the A14 outside Ipswich.

A14, Trimley St Martin

A lane of the A14 will be closed in both directions from junction 58 to 59 between 8pm on Wednesday and 6am the following day.

This is due to electrical works taking place.

A14, Stowmarket to Needham Market

Both directions of the A14 between junctions 50 and 52 will be closed over nights this week.

The closures will be in place on weeknights from 8pm to 6am.

Bury Road, Little Saxham

Bury Road connects several small villages with the A14 in west Suffolk, but will be closed this week.

Work is expected to start at 8.30am on Monday and will be in place until at least Sunday.

A14, Haughley

Another lane closure of the A14 will be in place this week, this time in mid Suffolk.

Between junctions 47 and 49, one lane in both directions will be shut from 8pm to 5am on weeknights.

Helmingham Road, Otley

An emergency closure has been confirmed for this road outside Helmingham Hall for Monday between 9am and 3pm on Monday.

Drivers will be diverted around in the B1077 and B1078.