5 sets of roadworks Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:00 PM September 25, 2022
There are plenty of roadworks taking place this week in Suffolk, including on key routes like the A14 and in Ipswich.

Here are five sets of works for drivers to plan their journeys around.

Belstead Road, Ipswich

An emergency road closure will be in place between 9am and 3pm on Monday, September 26 while essential street works are carried out. 

While the road is closed a one-mile diversion route will be in place, which should take around five minutes to complete. 

A14, Felixstowe 

Lane closures will be in place on the A14 just outside Felixstowe between 8pm on Tuesday, September 27 and 6am on Wednesday, September 29. 

The lanes will be closed to allow electrical works to take place. 

Elmswell Road, Wetherden 

Elmswell Road will be closed between Thursday, September 29 until Friday, September 30 while UK Power Networks carry out essential road works. 

While the road is closed a five-and-a-half-mile diversion route will be in place which should take around 10 minutes to complete.

Chapel Lane, near Stoke-by-Nayland

Chapel Lane near Stoke-by-Nayland will be closed until Friday, September 30 while BT carries out essential roadworks. 

A seven-mile diversion route is in place while Chapel Lane is closed and is expected to add on around 20 minutes to people's journeys.

Jack's Lane, Combs 

Jack's Lane in Combs will be closed between Monday, September 26 until Thursday, September 29 while Suffolk County Council carries out essential street works. 

While the road is closed a five-and-a-half-mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to add on around 15 minutes to people's journeys. 


