Seven roadworks Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week

Seven pieces of roadworks to be aware of this week - Credit: Danielle Booden

There are plenty of roadworks taking place in Suffolk this week, including some on key routes in Ipswich and west Suffolk.

Here are seven sets of works for drivers to plan their journeys around.

The Street, Rushmere

The Street in Rushmere near Ipswich will be closed between Monday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 20 while Anglian Water carry out essential roadworks.

A two-mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to add around 10 minutes to people's journeys.

A1120

The A1120 will be closed until Thursday, July 21 while Anglian Water carry out emergency roadworks.

While the roadworks are being carried out a 20-mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to take around 40 minutes to complete.

Framlingham Road, Laxfield

Framlingham Road in Laxfield will be closed from Sunday, July 23 until August 3.

While Suffolk County Council is carrying out the roadworks a two-and-a half-mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to add around five minutes to journeys.

Shapes Lane, Horringer

Shapes Lane in Horringer will be closed between Monday, July 18 and Friday, July 22 while BT carries out roadworks.

A two-and-a-half mile diversion route will be in place while the roadworks are carried out.

Beatrice Avenue, Felixstowe

Beatrice Road in Felixstowe will be closed from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, July 23 while Felixstowe Carnival takes place.

A14 Trimley

A lane will be closed on the A14 near Felixstowe overnight between 9pm on Tuesday, July 19 and 5am on Wednesday, July 20.

National Highways are carrying out horticulture works and will be cutting and planting along the A14.

All Saints Road, Creeting St Mary

All Saints Road in Creeting St Mary will be closed between Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19 while essential street works are carried out.

While the road is closed a five-and-a-half-mile diversion route will be in place.