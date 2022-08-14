News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
7 roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:00 PM August 14, 2022
Traffic congestion on Colchester Road, Ipswich due to traffic light roadworks.

Roadworks to be aware of this week in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

There are plenty of roadworks taking place this week in Suffolk, including on key routes like the A14.

Here are seven sets of works for drivers to plan their journeys around.

A14 road closure 

The A14 will be closed in both directions near Needham Market as National Highways carry out essential safety repairs. 

All lanes will be closed between 8pm and 6am until October 11 so that works can be carried out to repair the barriers and fencing along the A14. 

Westley Road, Bury St Edmunds 

Westley Road will be closed until August 21 while essential roadworks are carried out. 

While the road is closed a four-mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to take around 10 minutes to complete. 

Benton Street, Hadleigh 

Benton Street in Hadleigh will be closed between 8am and 4pm on Sunday, August 21 while Opeanreach carries out works. 

While the roadworks are being carried out there will be an 18-mile diversion route in place which is expected to add around 35 minutes to people's journeys.

Tuddenham Road, Ipswich 

Tuddenham Road, near Ipswich town centre, will be closed between August 16 and 23 while Cadent carries out roadworks. 

A two-mile diversion route will be in place while the roadworks are carried out.

Sheldrake Drive, Ipswich 

Sheldrake Drive in Ipswich will be closed until August 26 as City Fibre is carrying out essential works. 

A short one-mile diversion route is in place and adds about five minutes to people's trips.

Martlesham Road, Kesgrave 

Martlesham Road, Kesgrave, will be closed between August 16 and August 18 while Anglian Water carries out essential works. 

A two-mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to take five minutes to complete.

Capel St Andrew Road, Butley 

Capel St Andrew Road near Butley Priory will be closed between 9.30am and 3pm on August 18 and 19. 

While the road is closed a four and a half-mile diversion route will be in place and should take around 10 minutes to complete. 








A14
Suffolk

