7 roadworks Suffolk drivers need to know about this week

Across Suffolk, there will be lots of road works taking place this week, affecting travel on major routes.

Here are seven sets of works for drivers to plan their journeys around.

Fore Street, Ipswich

Part of Fore Street in Ipswich will be closed from July 5 until July 6 as Cadent carry out emergency repairs.

The closure will be in place between 7.30pm until 6am with a lengthy diversion route that takes drivers around most of the eastern side of Ipswich, including Landseer Road and Woodbridge Road.

A14, Bury St Edmunds

Starting from July 6, there will be a lane closure on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds in both directions from junction 43 to 44.

The closure will be in place overnight from 9pm until 6am each day until July 13 as National Highways conduct barrier repairs.

B1066, Long Melford

The B1066 near Long Melford will remain closed this week until July 8 from 7pm until 5am during the week.

There is a 39 kilometre diversion route in place which should take drivers about 43 minutes to complete.

B1079 Grundisburgh Road, Woodbridge

An emergency road closure will be in place on the B1079 Grundisburgh Road as Suffolk County Council carry out repairs on July 4.

The road will be closed from 9.30am until 3pm and there is a diversion route in place which will add an estimated 26 minutes on to travel time.

A14, Felixstowe

A section of the A14 near Felixstowe will be closed overnight between July 5 and July 6 to allow for National Highways to complete some work in the area.

The westbound carriageway between junctions 60 and 59 will be shut from 9pm until 5am.

B1113 Newton Road, Stowmarket

An emergency closure will be put in place on the B1113 Newton Road in Stowmarket on July 4 between 9am and 3pm.

A 55 kilometre diversion route has been put in place, adding an hour on to journeys that must involve this route.

A12, East Bergholt

Part of the A12 near East Bergholt will remain closed overnight until July 8 between junctions 29 and 31.

The closures are in place from 9pm until 5am each night in both directions but will finish on Friday.