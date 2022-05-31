Live traffic updates as crowds flock to day one of Suffolk Show in Ipswich

The Suffolk Show is returning after a two-year absence caused by Covid - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Traffic is building around Trinity Park on the outskirts of Ipswich as people are driving to the first Suffolk Show to be held since 2019.

The show, which aims to celebrate the best of the county, is set to attract huge crowds as it returns for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

It is being held on Tuesday and Wednesday this year.

Young handler Olivia Shipley, 11, with her Poringland Holstein, Ina at Trinity Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As gates opened at 7am, drivers were forming queues in Felixstowe Road towards the Warren Heath Sainsbury's store, according to the AA traffic map.

There is also traffic coming from the Seven Hills roundabout for the A12 and A14.

Traffic is currently at usual levels elsewhere in Ipswich, though queues have started to form at the Copdock Interchange.

Gates will be open from 7am on both days, with tickets costing £28.50 for an adult, £23 for over 65s and £9.50 for 15-18-year-olds. Under 15s go free. Parking is also free.