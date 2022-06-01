News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Live traffic updates as people head to day two of Suffolk Show in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:26 AM June 1, 2022
Dogs in their glad rags at the Suffolk Show. Liz and Dave Hewitt with Prudence and Vivian dressed up

People are heading to the Suffolk show for the second, and final day - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Traffic is starting to build around Trinity Park as people head to the second day of the Suffolk Show. 

The event, which aims to celebrate the best of the county, attracted huge crowds yesterday as it returned after being cancelled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Today, Wednesday, June 1 is the second, and last day of the show. 

As gates to the event open at 7am there is some being reported along Felixstowe Road.

Tickets cost £28.50 for an adult, £23 for over 65s and £9.50 for 15-18-year-olds. Under 15s go free. Parking is also free.  


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Show
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Smoke billowing from the house fire in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Serious fire breaks out at home in Ipswich residential street

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police are reminding people to only call them in an emergency

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A home that was destroyed in a fire was being used as a cannabis farm

Suffolk Live News

House destroyed in fire was being used as cannabis farm

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A Suffolk man has been given a suspended prison sentence for fraudulent and unfair trading

Suffolk Live News

Felixstowe builder who carried out unsafe work to pay £28k in compensation

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon