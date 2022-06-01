Live traffic updates as people head to day two of Suffolk Show in Ipswich

People are heading to the Suffolk show for the second, and final day - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Traffic is starting to build around Trinity Park as people head to the second day of the Suffolk Show.

The event, which aims to celebrate the best of the county, attracted huge crowds yesterday as it returned after being cancelled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, Wednesday, June 1 is the second, and last day of the show.

As gates to the event open at 7am there is some being reported along Felixstowe Road.

Tickets cost £28.50 for an adult, £23 for over 65s and £9.50 for 15-18-year-olds. Under 15s go free. Parking is also free.



