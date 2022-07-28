Traffic warning issued in Suffolk as lengthy queues expected this weekend

A traffic warning has been issued by the AA for Suffolk this weekend as rail strikes and the start of the football season could cause delays on the roads.

The AA's amber warning is in place throughout the weekend, but traffic levels are expected to be highest between 11am and 3pm on Friday and Saturday.

Traffic is expected to busier than usual as the ASLEF train drivers' union has announced a strike on Saturday – the same day Ipswich Town start their League One season.

Bolton Wanderers are the Blues' visitors for the game at Portman Road, which kicks off at 3pm.

Ipswich Town start their season at Portman Road on Saturday - Credit: PA

Across England, queues are expected to form around the Port of Dover and Folkestone as people look to make the journey to France for summer holidays.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: "With holiday let switchover day starting on Friday mixed with train strikes and a huge weekend of sport, we are concerned that drivers will experience delays across the network.

"All eyes will be on Dover and Folkestone, but we believe changes have been made throughout the week and we will keep our fingers crossed for a smoother trip across the Channel.

"Breakdowns can make jams worse and last weekend we saw a rise in breakdowns where vehicle checks had not been carried out before setting off.

"Spending 10 minutes checking tyres and fluid levels before setting off can make a big difference in helping people getting to their destination.

"As well as preparing your car, those using the car for long journeys should prepare for jams, carry plenty of food and water as well as entertainment for younger travellers."