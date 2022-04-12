Suffolk rail services affected after vehicle hits railway bridge near Ipswich

Train services across Suffolk have been affected after a vehicle hit a bridge between Ipswich and Needham Market - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rail services in Suffolk have been affected after a vehicle hit a railway bridge near Ipswich.

Trains between Ipswich and Needham Market have been affected as a result of the crash.

In a post on Twitter, Greater Anglia said: "Due to a vehicle hitting a railway bridge between Ipswich and Needham Market trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed.

"Disruption is expected until further notice."

A statement on the company's website reads: "Trains in both directions are unable to cross the bridge, until a Network Rail engineer has examined the bridge and passed it fit for traffic.

"Services between Liverpool Street and Norwich, and services between Ipswich, Cambridge and Peterborough are likely to be delayed until the bridge has been examined."