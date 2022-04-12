News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Suffolk rail services affected after vehicle hits railway bridge near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:29 PM April 12, 2022
Rail services from London to Ipswich have been affected as police called to trespassers on the track

Train services across Suffolk have been affected after a vehicle hit a bridge between Ipswich and Needham Market - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rail services in Suffolk have been affected after a vehicle  hit a railway bridge near Ipswich. 

Trains between Ipswich and Needham Market have been affected as a result of the crash. 

In a post on Twitter, Greater Anglia said: "Due to a vehicle hitting a railway bridge between Ipswich and Needham Market trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed.

"Disruption is expected until further notice."

A statement on the company's website reads: "Trains in both directions are unable to cross the bridge, until a Network Rail engineer has examined the bridge and passed it fit for traffic.

"Services between Liverpool Street and Norwich, and services between Ipswich, Cambridge and Peterborough are likely to be delayed until the bridge has been examined."

Suffolk Live News
Greater Anglia
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Hollywoods during it's official opening night in 1988

Nostalgia

Do you remember these old Ipswich bars and nightclubs?

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The Brett Drinking Fountain

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Christchurch Park reopens after 'suspicious package' found poses no threat

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Kane Rumball was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Violent boyfriend caused partner brain injury in hotel attack

Jane Hunt

person
A photo from 1982 of training nurses at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital

Nursing class seeks two former colleagues ahead of reunion this month

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon