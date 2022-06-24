News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Train services in Suffolk cancelled after horses escape onto tracks

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:36 AM June 24, 2022
Updated: 9:48 AM June 24, 2022
The Ipswich-Lowestoft line remains closed today. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multiple train services have been cancelled in Suffolk as horses have escaped onto the tracks

Multiple train services in Suffolk have been cancelled after horses escaped onto the tracks.

It comes in a week when rail services had already been seriously disrupted by the RMT rail strikes.

This morning's cancellations were first reported when Greater Anglia tweeted that the 7.39am train from Ipswich to Norwich would not be operating because of horses on the railway.

Next, the 8.19am service from Ipswich to Cambridge was cancelled as well as the 9.47am service in the opposite direction.

Morning services between Ipswich and Felixstowe will also not be running.

The major line from Norwich to London Liverpool Street, which passes through Suffolk has also been cancelled due to a large animal being hit on the tracks.

It is not currently known how long this disruption will last.

Suffolk Live News
Greater Anglia
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Rands Way is currently cordoned off by police

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich road cordoned off as police attend incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A number of police cars are in Rands Way 

Ipswich Live News

Five teens arrested after three hit by air pistol in Ipswich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are currently in attendance to a heath fire in Ipswich 

Suffolk Live News | Video

Heath fire breaks out near golf club in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
the anchor, nayland

Suffolk Live News

Filming for popular ITV show TOWIE to take place at Suffolk pub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon