Train services in Suffolk cancelled after horses escape onto tracks

Multiple train services in Suffolk have been cancelled after horses escaped onto the tracks.

It comes in a week when rail services had already been seriously disrupted by the RMT rail strikes.

This morning's cancellations were first reported when Greater Anglia tweeted that the 7.39am train from Ipswich to Norwich would not be operating because of horses on the railway.

07:39 Ipswich to Norwich will be cancelled.



This is due to horses on the railway. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 24, 2022

Next, the 8.19am service from Ipswich to Cambridge was cancelled as well as the 9.47am service in the opposite direction.

Morning services between Ipswich and Felixstowe will also not be running.

12:30 London Liverpool Street to Norwich (13.39 Ipswich) will be cancelled.



This is due to horses on the railway. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 24, 2022

The major line from Norwich to London Liverpool Street, which passes through Suffolk has also been cancelled due to a large animal being hit on the tracks.

It is not currently known how long this disruption will last.