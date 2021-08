Published: 1:36 PM August 6, 2021

The crash at Copdock is causing delays on the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars have crashed on the A14 at Copdock, causing delays.

Suffolk police were called at 12.30pm today to the two-vehicle collision near Ipswich and the A12.

Lane one is blocked and police say there is only damage to the vehicles.

#a14 #copdock on the approach to junction 55 lane one closed due to an RTC.



Please filter over to lane two in good time.



Officers are in attendance and working in lane one.



#SlowDownSaveLives #pc1981 pic.twitter.com/ZdAmlbVOqJ — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 6, 2021