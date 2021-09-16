News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Road outside Ipswich closed after two cars collide

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:04 PM September 16, 2021   
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The B1456 has been shut by police (file photo)

The B1456 outside of Ipswich has been closed by police following a collision between two cars.

Officers from Suffolk police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the road at Chelmondiston, on the Shotley Peninsula, shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday.

Fire engines from Ispwich East, Princes Street and Holbrook stations were dispatched to the scene.

The conditions of the motorists are not known at this time.

The AA map is suggesting traffic is starting to build up in the area.

