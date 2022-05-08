Roadworks to look out for in Suffolk this week

Here are the roadworks Suffolk drivers should look out for this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Roadworks are set to cause disruption for drivers across Suffolk again this week.

Here are the roadworks Suffolk drivers need to look out for this week, beginning May 9.

A14

Part of the A14 will be closed in both directions between junctions 47 and 49 from May 9 until May 14.

The closure will be in place from 8pm until 6am on each night and will affect traffic from Woolpit to Stowmarket.

Westerfield Road and Gainsborough Road, Ipswich

Parts of Westerfield Road and Gainsborough Road in Ipswich will remain closed this week until May 13.

There will be a diversion route in place that is estimated to take 14 minutes to complete.

Ipswich Waterfront, Ipswich

Routes around the Ipswich Waterfront will be closed as the Ipswich 5k takes place on Saturday, May 14.

The Waterfront roads will be closed between 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

Henley Road, Ipswich

Henley Road, in north Ipswich, will remain closed until Friday, May 13 while Suffolk County Council carries out essential roadworks.

While Henley Road is closed there will be an 11-mile diversion route in place which should take around 20 minutes to complete.

Bury Road, Whepstead

A 45-minute diversion will be in place as emergency roadworks take place in Bury Road, Whepstead.

The closure will be in place on May 9 between 7pm and 11pm.

Saxmundham Road, Saxmundham

From May 9 until May 13, Saxmundham Road will be closed.

The closure will be in place from 7pm until 7am each night and a seven mile diversion will be in place.

A12, Yoxford

From May 12 until May 14, the A12 will be closed south of Yoxford from 8pm until 5am.

A 16-mile diversion should take just short of half an hour to complete for those driving that way.