Teen taken to hospital with serious injuries after Ipswich crash

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Ipswich.

Police were called by the ambulance service to the junction of Yarmouth Road and Yeoman Close shortly after 6.25pm on Wednesday, January 26.

The collision involved a black Ford Mondeo and a WK Bike. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to Ipswich Hospital having sustained serious injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening.

Yarmouth Road was closed in both directions while an investigation into the incident took place, and reopened at approximately 12.45am on Thursday, January 27.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk Police, quoting reference: CAD 317 of 26 January 2022.