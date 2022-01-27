News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Teen taken to hospital with serious injuries after Ipswich crash

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:17 PM January 27, 2022
Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after a teen sustained serious injuries in a crash on Yarmouth Road, Ipswich.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teen sustained serious injuries in a crash on Yarmouth Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Google

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Ipswich.

Police were called by the ambulance service to the junction of Yarmouth Road and Yeoman Close shortly after 6.25pm on Wednesday, January 26.

The collision involved a black Ford Mondeo and a WK Bike. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to Ipswich Hospital having sustained serious injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening.

Yarmouth Road was closed in both directions while an investigation into the incident took place, and reopened at approximately 12.45am on Thursday, January 27.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk Police, quoting reference: CAD 317 of 26 January 2022.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sean Price from Ipswich has been jailed for shooting a 16-year-old boy in the neck

Ipswich man jailed for 25 years after teen left paralysed in shooting

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Dawn Fazackerley-King with her daughters Isla and Maddie

Personal Finance

Kesgrave family move home to cope with 'crippling' cost of living

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
An Ipswich mum has received a "no migrants" message in the post after she moved into a new home. 

Housing News

'Despicable racism' condemned after letter in post

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A Felixstowe man has been jailed for arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence

'Depraved' Felixstowe man jailed for child sex offences

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon