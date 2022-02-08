Temporary traffic lights cause delays of 'up to an hour' in central Ipswich

The lights are at the intersection of Crown Street and St Margarets Street - Credit: Google Maps

Multiple sets of temporary traffic lights in Crown Street are causing delays of up to an hour in central Ipswich.

According to the AA traffic map, traffic is queuing from the lights at the intersection of Crown Street and St Margarets Street, all the way down St Helens Street to Trafalgar Close on Spring Road, a mile away.

In addition, traffic is queueing on the B1075 as far back as Back Hamlet.

We've got major delays of up to ONE HOUR due to temporary lights at Crown Street. Apologies for any inconvenience ^RS — Ipswich Reds (@FirstIpswich) February 8, 2022

The bus company Ipswich Reds tweeted: "We've got major delays of up to one hour due to temporary lights at Crown Street. Apologies for any inconvenience."

The Suffolk County Council website indicates that the lights are likely to remain in place until February 14.

