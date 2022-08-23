Two people taken to hospital after van and car crash in Felixstowe

Updated

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a van and a car in Felixstowe.

Emergency services arrived at the scene in Langer Road after they were called at about 6.45pm on Monday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, with appliances from Ipswich East and Felixstowe dispatched.

Two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle were also called.

According to Suffolk police, three people suffered injuries, with one person needing to be extracted from their vehicle.

Two of the people were transported to Ipswich Hospital for treatment, East of England Ambulance Service confirmed.

Both vehicles required recovery and the road was cleared by 9.20pm.