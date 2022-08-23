News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Two people taken to hospital after van and car crash in Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:20 AM August 23, 2022
Updated: 10:39 AM August 23, 2022
A road has been blocked following a crash between a car and a van in Felixstowe

The crash happened in Langer Road, Felixstowe - Credit: Submitted

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a van and a car in Felixstowe.

Emergency services arrived at the scene in Langer Road after they were called at about 6.45pm on Monday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, with appliances from Ipswich East and Felixstowe dispatched.

Two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle were also called.

According to Suffolk police, three people suffered injuries, with one person needing to be extracted from their vehicle.

Two of the people were transported to Ipswich Hospital for treatment, East of England Ambulance Service confirmed.

Both vehicles required recovery and the road was cleared by 9.20pm.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Constabulary
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Petrol prices in Suffolk have started to fall after hitting all-time highs

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The cheapest petrol stations in Suffolk as prices start to fall

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A toppled over road sweeper van has caused disruption on an Ipswich roundabout.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Council to investigate after road sweeper toppled over on roundabout

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe docks workers protest outside the gates over pay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Port of Felixstowe

Strike action begins at Port of Felixstowe

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The landlord, Andrew Russell

Landlord's plea for help to stop family going homeless

Aleksandra Cupriak

person