Kesgrave school bus service to be axed from September

Published: 3:19 PM July 14, 2021

A bus service to Kesgrave High School is set to be axed due to dwindling numbers of passengers.

Students have used the Ipswich Buses service less in recent years and the company thinks take-up will fall further in the coming term, so it is "reluctantly" cancelling the 511 from September.

The bus service said in a statement: "Ipswich Buses operated this service on a commercial basis to cater for students outside the school's main catchment area, however usage has continued to decline over the past few years as students along the route have chosen other schools and sadly it is no longer commercial viable to operate this service.

"We have made both Suffolk County Council and Kesgrave High School aware of our decision and enquiries regarding a replacement service should be directed to the school, not Ipswich Buses, as we do not have that information."

There is a park and ride 800 bus, operated by First Bus, which also calls at Kesgrave High School. It runs Mondays to Saturdays every 15 minutes from around 7am to 7pm.

Fewer people have been travelling on buses since the first lockdown. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown