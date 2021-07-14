News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Kesgrave school bus service to be axed from September

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:19 PM July 14, 2021   
Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

A bus service to Kesgrave High School is set to be axed due to dwindling numbers of passengers. 

Students have used the Ipswich Buses service less in recent years and the company thinks take-up will fall further in the coming term, so it is "reluctantly" cancelling the 511 from September. 

The bus service said in a statement: "Ipswich Buses operated this service on a commercial basis to cater for students outside the school's main catchment area, however usage has continued to decline over the past few years as students along the route have chosen other schools and sadly it is no longer commercial viable to operate this service.

"We have made both Suffolk County Council and Kesgrave High School aware of our decision and enquiries regarding a replacement service should be directed to the school, not Ipswich Buses, as we do not have that information."

There is a park and ride 800 bus, operated by First Bus, which also calls at Kesgrave High School. It runs Mondays to Saturdays every 15 minutes from around 7am to 7pm. 

Empty bus in Ipswich

Fewer people have been travelling on buses since the first lockdown. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

You may also want to watch:

Education News
Kesgrave News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire yeoman close ipswich

Suffolk Live

Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A fire engine on the scene in Yeoman Close

Suffolk Live | Video

'Upsetting and scary' - Neighbours react to high-rise Ipswich flat fire

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The Army Reserve Centre in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich

Ipswich road cleared after three-vehicle collision

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
The victim, a man aged his 30s, was treated at the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Suffolk Live

Man charged with murder after attack at Ipswich guest house

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus