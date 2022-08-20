News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Council to investigate after road sweeper toppled over on roundabout

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:35 AM August 20, 2022
Updated: 11:21 AM August 20, 2022
A toppled over road sweeper van has caused disruption on an Ipswich roundabout.

A toppled over road sweeper van has caused disruption on an Ipswich roundabout. - Credit: Martin Whitehead/UK360 Photo Ltd

An investigation is set to be launched after a council road sweeper toppled over following a crash on a busy roundabout on Saturday morning.

The sweeper had been travelling around the roundabout between St Matthew's Street and Civic Drive when it was hit by another vehicle and fell on its side. Suffolk Police were called to the scene as the vehicle was partially blocking the junction.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

A council spokesman said: "One of our sweeper vehicles turned over on St Matthew’s Street roundabout this morning after a collision with another vehicle.

"The driver of the sweeper has been taken to hospital as a precaution in case of any minor injury. No-one else needed medical attention. Recovery of the sweeper is underway and we will check what happened. We wish our driver well.”

