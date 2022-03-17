News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Two cars crash on A14 outside Ipswich in rush hour

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:29 AM March 17, 2022
A crash involving two vehicles took place on the A14 near Wherstead

A crash involving two vehicles took place on the A14 near Wherstead - Credit: Google Maps

Two vehicles crashed at a busy junction on the A14 outside Ipswich in rush hour.

The incident happened at about 8am on the Wherstead junction, near the Orwell Bridge.

Only minor damage was caused to the vehicles, one of which was a Ford Fiesta. 

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are currently on the scene dealing with the incident and waiting for recovery. 

A Suffolk police spokesman said that it is "causing no issues at this time".

