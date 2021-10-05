News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Gridlock in Ipswich after flooding caused by heavy rain

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:47 AM October 5, 2021    Updated: 9:25 AM October 5, 2021
There is standing flood water underneath the bridge in Wherstead Road, Ipswich

There is standing flood water underneath the bridge in Wherstead Road, Ipswich

There is heavy traffic in Ipswich after flooding along Wherstead Road resulted in motorists forming lengthy queues in rush hour.

The AA traffic map has said there is flooding under the bridge near Cowell Street.

Cars are able to pass, but slowly

Cars are able to pass, but slowly

The map is suggesting there are queues forming as far back as Stoke Bridge near the town centre and the junction for the A14.

Heavy rain fell in Suffolk overnight and continued into the morning, with the conditions forcing a temporary speed limit to be introduced on the Orwell Bridge just outside of Ipswich.

