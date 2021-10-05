Gridlock in Ipswich after flooding caused by heavy rain

Published: 8:47 AM October 5, 2021 Updated: 9:25 AM October 5, 2021

There is standing flood water underneath the bridge in Wherstead Road, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

There is heavy traffic in Ipswich after flooding along Wherstead Road resulted in motorists forming lengthy queues in rush hour.

The AA traffic map has said there is flooding under the bridge near Cowell Street.

Cars are able to pass, but slowly - Credit: Archant

The map is suggesting there are queues forming as far back as Stoke Bridge near the town centre and the junction for the A14.

Heavy rain fell in Suffolk overnight and continued into the morning, with the conditions forcing a temporary speed limit to be introduced on the Orwell Bridge just outside of Ipswich.