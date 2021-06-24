News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Trains from Ipswich to Cambridge blocked by signal failure

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:33 AM June 24, 2021   
There are delays on the rail lines caused by over-running engineering works at Ipswich. Picture:Sara

Trains are being delayed between Cambridge and Ipswich

Passengers travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge are being forced to get off at a remote rural village - because a signal failure is blocking the railway line.

The fault first came to light when the 6.54am train from Ipswich was trying to travel to Cambridge.

Services are now being stopped at Dullingham, with Greater Anglia saying trains will not call at Cambridge until the problem is fixed.

"Disruption is expected until further notice," the rail operator Tweeted.


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Suffolk Punch closed in early March. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boxing coach punches man in Ipswich pub attack

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Traffic building on A14 near Copdock Interchange

Suffolk Live

Major delays on A14 near Ipswich as broken down crane blocks carriageway

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

A12

Man in 40s dies following A12 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV images from the shops

Shoplifter who stole conditioner and washing up goods caught on CCTV

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus