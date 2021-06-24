Trains from Ipswich to Cambridge blocked by signal failure

Published: 9:33 AM June 24, 2021

Trains are being delayed between Cambridge and Ipswich

Passengers travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge are being forced to get off at a remote rural village - because a signal failure is blocking the railway line.

The fault first came to light when the 6.54am train from Ipswich was trying to travel to Cambridge.

Services are now being stopped at Dullingham, with Greater Anglia saying trains will not call at Cambridge until the problem is fixed.

"Disruption is expected until further notice," the rail operator Tweeted.



