What trains are running in Suffolk this weekend as rail strikes continue?
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Greater Anglia is again encouraging people to only travel if "absolutely necessary" ahead of the third day of rail strikes today.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) held strikes on Tuesday (June 21) and Thursday (June 23) – causing major disruption to services across Suffolk.
With multiple train services cancelled throughout the day, a skeleton service will run but will be "extremely limited", with fewer trains and seats than normal.
Trains from Ipswich to London Liverpool will begin at 8.40am today on an hourly basis until 4.40pm, while services from London Liverpool Street to Ipswich will run from 8.30am until 4.30pm.
It comes as rail union TSSA served notice to ballot members at Greater Anglia for strike action in a dispute over pay, conditions and job security.
Many commuters were able to avoid the disruption caused by strikes on Tuesday and Thursday by working from home.
On Sunday, disruption from the 24-hour strike is expected to have a knock-on effect with trains starting later than usual, at around 7am to 7.30am.
It is expected that a full service will not be restored until Sunday afternoon with all Sunday evening services running as normal.