Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project
Motorists are facing five months of traffic disruption and congestion at Felixstowe as a major road scheme takes place for a new 560-home development.
The A154 Walton bypass Candlet Road - the main road in and out of the resort - will be reduced to one carriageway with traffic lights until December.
Then in the new year it will close at night for phase two of the project.
The roadworks are part of a project by Persimmon Homes seen as the first phase of a 2,000-home new garden neighbourhood stretching from Eastward Ho to the A14 dock spur roundabout.
Approval has been given for the first 260 homes to be built and the scheme will also include a community centre, 60 bedroom extra care home and 50 assisted living units, two small business units and open space.
The garden neighbourhood will also include a £25million state-of-the-art leisure centre.
Persimmon has started work on the first set of new homes alongside Candlet Road.
Roadworks are currently taking place along the stretch at the bridge over Gulpher Road and these will be immediately followed by work to create the main access into the housing development, to be known as Trelawny Place.
This will see Candlet Road realigned and widened. A new cyclepath/footway will be put in place on the northern side between the entrance to the homes and Grove Road / Garrison Lane roundabout.
The laybys both sides of the road will be removed to widen the road and create a right-turn waiting lane.
Persimmon said: "The proposed site access junction meets current design standards with no capacity concerns, and is therefore considered to provide an appropriate means of vehicle access for the proposed residential development at the site.
"The cycleway, which formed a key component of the outline permission, will also be delivered but in a more appropriate way which will retain the significant trees along the north side of Candlet Road."
Suffolk County Council's roadworks map says the roadworks with traffic lights will run until December 17. It suggests there could be a full closure for part of October and a night-time closure from February 5-12, 2022, for resurfacing work.
Meanwhile, Gulpher Road will be closed below the bridge with diversions from November 1-26.