'Devastated' family's heartfelt tribute to motorcyclist killed in A14 crash

Tributes have been paid to a 61-year-old man who died in a crash on the A14 outside of Ipswich.

Police were called shortly after 6am on Wednesday, September 21, to a crash involving a motorcycle and a lorry on the eastbound carriageway at the Copdock Interchange.

Ambulance and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were also in attendance, but the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.

Subject to formal inquest proceedings, the motorcyclist has now been identified as Maurice Brame from Tostock.

Mr Brame was an avid Leeds United fan and worked at Ipswich firm GMA Haulage for 27 years.

He leaves behind his fiancée, Jenny.

In a tribute, Mr Brame's family said: “Maurice was taken from us in a road traffic collision when he was driving to work at GMA Haulage, where he had worked for 27 years.

“The great loves of his life were his fiancée Jenny of eight years, his motorbike, his football team Leeds United and his music.

“Years ago, Maurice and his brother Glyn use to run a disco together called “Masterblaster" when it was CB Radio and his call name was “Woodchopper".

“Maurice was a funny chap and always said he should have been a comedian with all the little sayings he would come out with.

“Anyone that knew or met Maurice, he would leave a lasting impression on them.

"Maurice had a heart of gold, he was very loving and would do anything for anyone if he could.

“We are all devastated at the loss of Maurice. He is at peace now with his mum looking down on us saying: 'Where you been asleep', which was one of his sayings.

“Well my darling that is where you are now, so rest easy and we will meet again someday, love you always.

“The family are overwhelmed with all the messages they have received and would like to thank you all."

Sergejs Baikovs, of Tattershall Road in Boston, Lincolnshire, was arrested following the crash and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving and appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court the day after the crash.

The 33-year-old was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, October 20.