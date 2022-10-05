News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

'Devastated' family's heartfelt tribute to motorcyclist killed in A14 crash

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:53 PM October 5, 2022
Updated: 4:58 PM October 5, 2022
Maurice Brame died after a crash on the A14 at Copdock

Maurice Brame died after a crash on the A14 at Copdock - Credit: Suffolk police

Tributes have been paid to a 61-year-old man who died in a crash on the A14 outside of Ipswich.

Police were called shortly after 6am on Wednesday, September 21, to a crash involving a motorcycle and a lorry on the eastbound carriageway at the Copdock Interchange.

Ambulance and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were also in attendance, but the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.

Subject to formal inquest proceedings, the motorcyclist has now been identified as Maurice Brame from Tostock.

Mr Brame was an avid Leeds United fan and worked at Ipswich firm GMA Haulage for 27 years.

He leaves behind his fiancée, Jenny.

In a tribute, Mr Brame's family said: “Maurice was taken from us in a road traffic collision when he was driving to work at GMA Haulage, where he had worked for 27 years.

“The great loves of his life were his fiancée Jenny of eight years, his motorbike, his football team Leeds United and his music.

“Years ago, Maurice and his brother Glyn use to run a disco together called “Masterblaster" when it was CB Radio and his call name was “Woodchopper".

Tributes have been paid to Maurice Brame, 61

Tributes have been paid to Maurice Brame, 61 - Credit: Suffolk police

Most Read

  1. 1 A14 and Orwell Bridge reopens after closure due to police incident
  2. 2 Severe delays in Ipswich after A14 closed at Orwell Bridge
  3. 3 A14 reopens after vehicle breaks down outside Ipswich
  1. 4 'It has been amazing': Owners overwhelmed with support to new tearoom
  2. 5 New Ipswich Lidl could be open by Christmas next year
  3. 6 Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-0 win against Cambridge United unfolded
  4. 7 Council rejects plans for 3-bed home in Ipswich
  5. 8 'Career criminal' burglar jailed for stealing power tools
  6. 9 Last of rare Suffolk Chocolate cats seeking new home
  7. 10 Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich reopens after police incident

“Maurice was a funny chap and always said he should have been a comedian with all the little sayings he would come out with.

“Anyone that knew or met Maurice, he would leave a lasting impression on them.

"Maurice had a heart of gold, he was very loving and would do anything for anyone if he could.

“We are all devastated at the loss of Maurice. He is at peace now with his mum looking down on us saying: 'Where you been asleep', which was one of his sayings.

“Well my darling that is where you are now, so rest easy and we will meet again someday, love you always.

“The family are overwhelmed with all the messages they have received and would like to thank you all."

Sergejs Baikovs, of Tattershall Road in Boston, Lincolnshire, was arrested following the crash and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving and appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court the day after the crash.

The 33-year-old was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, October 20.

Suffolk Live News
A14
A14 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Four way traffic lights have been put in place on a busy Ipswich road

Suffolk Live News

Four way traffic lights in place on major Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
corona

Coronavirus

The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A picture of Belvedere Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Busy Ipswich road closed after car crashes into railway bridge

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Harwich man Gary Henderson, who died after falling from a balcony in Duke Street, Ipswich

Family pay tribute to man who fell from balcony 'fearing for his safety'

Dominic Bareham

person